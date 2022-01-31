(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Local government officials gathered together with Bossier City residents on Saturday, January 29, for a ribbon cutting and open house held in celebration of the opening of the long awaited new ball fields at Bossier City’s Tinsley Park Sports Complex.

“Welcome to Tinsley Ballpark. I can’t wait to see all the kids coming in here playing ball, cheering, spectators clapping. It’s going to be great,” said Tommy Chandler, Bossier City Mayor.

When visitors arrive at the new park, they will find a two-story concession stand. The upper deck will have TVs showing the games below.

Additionally, there is another large concession area, bathrooms, new turf, L.E.D. lighting and more parking. There is also an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) playing field.

Field 11 (which is the ADA playing field) is a rubber-type surface which will allow for players in wheelchairs and also allow for those who use walkers.

“I’m very proud of this state-of-the-art project. I think it turned out very well. This facility will mainly be used for tournaments. The kid’s will have a blast. This new ball park 100% competes with other parks around the nation. Out of the whole state, we are the only facility that has a special needs field. It warms my heart to see children come out to see it,” said Adam Stewart, Superintendent for Testament Construction Services.

The $14 million dollar project was part of the $60 million dollar bond issue passed by the city council in December 2018. Construction on the project began in January 2020.

To learn more about the Tinsley Athletic Complex, please visit www.bossiercity.org.