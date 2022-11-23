Pointe Coupee Parish Man Arrested for Simple Burglary Involving Saddles

On November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission. The arrest resulted from an arrest warrant from Pointe Coupee Parish following an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand Commission.

Twenty-one-year-old Calvin Ray Polk, Jr. of Lottie, LA, was arrested on a warrant for simple burglary. An investigation by the LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission determined that Polk allegedly entered a barn in Pointe Coupee Parish illegally and removed two western roping saddles valued at $3,600. Upon subsequent investigation, one of the saddles was recovered, and additional information was received that merits ongoing investigations in other jurisdictions. Additional arrests are expected as a result of this case. Livestock Brand Inspectors previously arrested Polk in March of 2021 for his involvement in a livestock theft case in Iberville Parish.

Polk turned himself in at the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Department without incident and was booked on the warrant. At this time, no bond has been set.

“The good news is that LDAF’s Livestock Brand Inspectors were able to make this case and facilitate additional investigations as a result,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “Unfortunately, saddles remain a popular target for thieves. That’s why our saddle microchipping program is so important. We’ve hosted several events this year and will continue to offer this free service to saddle owners in Louisiana.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the sheriff’s departments in Pointe Coupee and Saint Landry parishes.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes. If interested in the Livestock Brand Commission’s saddle microchipping clinics, call 225-935-2150.