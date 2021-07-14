Pokémon Go Fest Means More Fun, More Creatures & More Food, Drink, and Deals in Downtown Shreveport!

It’s the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and the 5th anniversary of Pokémon Go, and these auspicious anniversaries aren’t going to pass unnoticed by the millions of players worldwide and Niantic, the creator of Pokémon!

Niantic and Google Play have partnered to create a two-day event on Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, to provide players unique opportunities to capture certain Pokémon creatures ‘in the wild’. They will also be debuting new Pokémon creatures Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole, will be setting up hourly global challenges and much more! The Saturday and Sunday events run from 10 am- 6 pm local time.

Downtown Shreveport has the single greatest number of Pokémon Stops- more than 75 of them, at last count- than any other spot in Northwest Louisiana. Downtown is the perfect place for players to obtain needed game items and hunt Pokémon. It’s also a perfect day to combine your love of Pokémon Go with other games at Sci-Port Discovery Center’s special GamePort exhibit. Sci-Port’s exhibit explores the evolution of games and digital gaming; from historic board games like Candy Land, Checkers, and Backgammon to classic and newer digital games that can be played with a giant custom-made retro-inspired game controller.

Downtown will welcome Pokémon Go players with a variety of specials at different businesses (some of which have PokeStops just outside their doors)! These specials are being offered Saturday only, for players who show their apps!

LIST OF SPECIALS FOR PLAYERS (Show app to receive these special offers.)

BON ASIAN CAFE- 300 block of Edwards Street in the Beck Building. 10% off your meal. Open Saturday 11 am- 8 pm. RETRO DOWN TOWN CAFE- 420 Marshall St. Free coffee and charging stations while you dine. Open Saturday 9 am- 2 pm. PARISH TACEAUX- 708 Texas St. Saturday only Specialty Pineapple Pikachu cocktail and 15% off food purchases. Open Saturday 11 am- 8 pm THE AGORA BOREALIS- 421 Lake St. 20% off any single item. Open Saturday 10am- 6 pm. ROBINSON FILM CENTER, 617 Texas St. Free small popcorn. You do not have to make another purchase for your free popcorn. SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER- 820 Clyde Fant Parkway. $5 entry all day long! Open Saturday 9 am- 5 pm.

More specials will be added between now and Saturday, so check back often at: www.downtownshreveport.com/pokemongospecials-downtown