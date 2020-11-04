Police Arrest Two Teenagers in Shooting on Meadowview Drive

At 12:16 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, the Bossier City police and fire departments responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive. Officers collected information that three male juveniles were walking in the area when a confrontation took place among them and one of the juveniles, a 16-year-old, was shot in the stomach. The two other juveniles, who are both 17 years old, fled the area. Bossier City Fire Department Emergency Medical Services transported the shooting victim to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment. The investigation was turned over to detectives of the Juvenile Crimes Division.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives secured warrants for the two 17-year-old suspects for attempted second degree murder. The juveniles were arrested on November 3, 2020 on the warrants and are being housed at the Ware Youth Center.

The 16-year-old victim remains in the hospital at this time.

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE

October 31, 2020

Police Investigating Shooting on Meadowview Drive, One Injured

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605. To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure, password protected, and anonymous.