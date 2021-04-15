Police Department Mourning Off Duty Death of Beloved Officer

It is with deep sadness that the Bossier City Police Department announces the off-duty death of Officer Rhonda Goodrich, who served as a jailer at the Bossier City jail. Rhonda was killed in a car accident on the night of April 10, 2021 in Smith County, Texas. Rhonda joined the Bossier City Police Department in September of 2005 and served the people of Bossier City with pride. She had a strong commitment to serving others. Family members say that Rhonda died in the act of going to another’s aid.



We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the members of the Bossier City Police Department who are mourning her untimely death. Rhonda made a positive impact on all those who knew her and she is sorely missed.