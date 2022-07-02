Police Investigates a Shooting Involving a Juvenile at a Bossier City Residence

Bossier City Police are investigating a shooting incident alleged to have been started by a

juvenile where gunfire was exchanged at a home in Bossier City.



Just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, BCPD patrol officers were dispatched to the 1100

block of Boone Street on a “shots fired” at a resident call.



Just after arrival, officers spotted the suspect, later identified as a juvenile, jumping a fence on

the backside of a nearby apartment complex who then fled on foot. The recently reactivated K-9 unit

was deployed to help search for the juvenile.



Patrol officers say the suspect ran across several lanes of traffic on Interstate-20 near

Barksdale Boulevard as he fled. He was captured at 7:00 p.m. by BCPD’s K-9 unit and other

responding officers.



According to responding officers, the suspect and one of the victims in the home are reported to

have had an altercation in the days leading up to this incident. Officers say the shooting occurred after

the suspect spotted him at the resident. They say at one time both the suspect and one of the victims in

the home exchanged gunfire with one another during this incident. No one was injured in this incident.



The juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with:

 Two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

 One count of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

 One (1) Count of Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile

The juvenile was charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, one count of

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, and one count of Illegal Use of a Weapon or Dangerous

Instrumentalities stemming from outstanding arrest warrants from an incident that occurred in May of

2022.



The juvenile is being held on a total bond of $790,000. The shooting incident is an ongoing

investigation.