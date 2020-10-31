Police Investigating Shooting on Meadowview Drive, One Injured

At 12:16 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, the Bossier City police and fire departments responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive. During the preliminary investigation, officers collected information that three male subjects were walking in the area when a confrontation took place among them and one of the male subjects was shot in the stomach. The two other subjects fled the area. Bossier City Fire Department Emergency Medical Services transported the shooting victim to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605. To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure, password protected, and anonymous.