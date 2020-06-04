Police Jury considers six-month payment plan for delinquent water/sewer customers

During Wednesday’s police jury meeting, the Jury received a report from a meeting that was conducted earlier that day regarding the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1.

District 11 Juror Tom Salzer, presented the update report to the jury.

“We meet today to go over delinquent accounts. A couple of the things that we discussed in that meeting were calculations for putting people on payment plans. So the way that calculation is going to go is whatever their average bill is, plus whatever their delinquent amount is will be divided by six, meaning that we are trying to give them six months to get caught up. So were going to put that in place,” said Salzer.

“Also, the Jury visited this issue before when it comes to other customers wanting to donate money to help customers that may not be financially able. We’re going to have to revisit that. So what that will do is allow one of their customers to donate money to someone that is less fortunate,” Salzer added.

Also discussed at the meeting was consideration of reappointing of Mr. Bob Brotherton to the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Advisory Board for a four-year term, term to expire August 30, 2024. Consider adoption of a resolution amending a resolution adopted on March 20, 2019, to reflect that the authorization of the expenditure of funds is for reconstruction of the home located at 224 Cane Bend Drive, Haughton, LA, which has been approved for funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program FEMA-1792-DR-LA, Project No. 0031, and authorize the execution of documents related to same. (Police Jury District 1). And Consider approval of the Certificate of Substantial Completion for Project No. 2019-118, Contract II–12” Raw Water Line for Well No. 4–Phase II project, for Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier, and authorize the execution of documents.