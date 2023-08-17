Police Jury discusses storm debris

Parish residents who may still have debris from the severe storms that hit the area in mid-June will have until September 1 to report locations to the parish highway department for removal.



“We’re still doing a lot of picking up from people who are bringing what they’ve cleared to our right-of-way,” highway department superintendent Kevin Gay said Wednesday during the parish police jury meeting. “We could have everything that’s out there now picked up by the end of the week.”



Jury members suggested setting the September 1 deadline to give residents the additional time to complete gathering debris for removal.



Two contractors employed by the police jury to help remove debris have completed their task, but Gay said smaller quantities in some areas of the parish remain to be removed.



Also during Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:

• Approved a Quietus on the 2022 tax roll.

Agreed to authorize picking up stray dogs in the parish based on complaints only

• Approved a request to amend the 2023 Bossier Parish beer license for Swamp Daddy, LLC, 104 Bills Lane, Haughton, approved on December 17, 2022, to include liquor as allowed per a special election held in the Parish of Bossier, State of Louisiana, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, for Police Jury District 1.