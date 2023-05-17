Police Jury Fourth of July planning

Planning sessions are wrapping up for the annual KTBS Freedom Fest celebrating

God and country, a massive Fourth of July fireworks display that will be held for

the second year at South Bossier Park on the facility’s 100 acres located off Caplis

Sligo Rd.



Last year’s event at the park drew an estimated 1,500 persons, and planners are

anticipating that number will grow this year. Bossier Parish Police Jury members

voted last year to continue its long-standing partnership with KTBS as a major

sponsor of the event.