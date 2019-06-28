Police jury starts discussing quality of life improvement for north Bossier subdivision

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Police Jurors started discussions during their regular meeting last week regarding extending a walking trail in Autumn Creek Subdivision.

Parish Engineer Butch Ford reported to the jury that, for the past three years, the parish and state have been working together to extend the current walking trail in the north Bossier subdivision.

“We have had this in the works for over three years,” Ford said. “It’s been held up in Baton Rouge [at the state level] in the environmental [review] section.”

Ford then continued by explaining how the new walking trail would be constructed and where it would lead.

“It will be a 10-foot wide path going all the way from Wemple Road to Cross Creek. We will build a little walking bridge and tie it into the Colonials to their club house,” Ford said. “We will install a push button signal when it crosses Airline.”

Police Juror Tom Salzer then asked Ford how many lanes of traffic are at that particular part of Airline where the signal would be installed. Ford replied there are several traffic factors to mitigate.

“There is a lot going on in that area right there. We have professionals that do it everywhere, we’ve seen it done everywhere, and we have professionals that are telling us that it will work,” Ford answered.

Federal funds will cover 80 percent of the cost of the project and the remaining 20 percent will be paid for by Bossier Parish.

This project is still in the beginning planning stages and further discussions will be taking place later this year.