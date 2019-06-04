Police jury to discuss drainage issues in Bossier subdivisions

At the regular Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting on June 5, jurors will discuss multiple issues, including drainage issues in several parish subdivisions.

Specifically, the parish will vote to ratify approval of proposal from Nixon Engineering Solutions, LLC, for services to investigate and document current drainage capacity of existing ditches at the corner of Dogwood Trail and Wildbriar Circle.

Jurors will also consider a proposal from Nixon Engineering Solutions, LLC, for services to investigate and document potential impacts to the drainage capacity of the existing storm drainage system due to an additional inlet along Glandale Lane.

The jury will also discuss the status of Keep Bossier Beautiful.

Founded in 1990, Keep Bossier Beautiful is the local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. It focuses on preventing litter, reducing waste, and beautifying communities through outreach efforts, education and beautification projects.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury meets at 2 p.m. every other Wednesday at the Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd., in Benton.