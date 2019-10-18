Police jury to recognize state senators for I-20/220 entrance to Barksdale

A pair of Louisiana state senators will receive special recognition Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. for their efforts in helping obtain funding for an eastern entrance to Barksdale Air Force Base.

Senators Ryan Gatti and Barrow Peacock will be handed certificates of appreciation from the Bossier Parish Police Jury during a ceremony in the police jury’s meeting chamber at the parish courthouse in Benton.

Gatti and Peacock were instrumental in helping push through matching funds for the $90 million extension of I-220 from its southern terminus at I-20 onto Barksdale. Contractors have already begun construction on the project.

Once completed, some 16,000 acres east of the base’s primary operations areas will be open to future development, officials say. BAFB sits on roughly 22,000 acres.

Parish officials said the ceremony will be open to the public.