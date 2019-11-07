Police jury votes to disconnect sewer services for delinquent customers

Bossier Parish residents have been put on notice that failure to pay sewerage bills will result in interruption of service following a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Acting on a recommendation from the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 board of appeals, jury members approved sending six disconnect notices with a 10-day payment deadline to residents who are seriously delinquent.

That action came after no one who received notice appeared at the appeals meeting. Board of appeals members also agreed to allow payment plans for three delinquent customers with a 30-day review stipulation.

“People seem to want to push the envelope but once they realize we’re serious and understand the consequences, they’ll do the right thing and pay their bill,” said appeals board member Tom Salzer.

Salzer said the jury had to begin taking action on delinquent sewerage accounts… “because the list of those failing to pay is long and getting longer each month.”

Notices of disconnect will be sent to the residents at the address of the violation, to the owner of the property in question and to the mortgage lender. If the residence has its sewer disconnected, persons living there will have to evacuate since parish ordinance does not permit occupancy of a dwelling that is without sewer service.

When a sewer system is disconnected, lines from the dwelling to the nearest sewer main are removed.

“When they see that piece of equipment pull up they’ll know it’s serious,” Salzer said.