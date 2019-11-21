Police recruits to graduate from Bossier Parish academy this week

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing will graduate 18 certified P.O.S.T. (Peace Officer Standards and Training) law enforcement officers in a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the academy headquarters, located at 2981 Old Plain Dealing Road.

Recruits in BPSTA Class 021 are from eight different agencies, to include Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Haughton Police Department, Haynesville Police Department, Jonesboro Police Department, LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport Police Department, Northwestern State University Police Department, and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office. The recruits completed 16 weeks of rigorous training, comprised of legal issues, officer survival skills, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, chemical weapons, report writing, and much more.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office host the graduation ceremony, and Sheriff Whittington is pleased to have Bossier Parish District Judge Mike Nerren as the guest speaker.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, formerly known as the North Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy, held its first graduation in 2009. Over the past 10 years, about 400 recruits have been trained to become POST-certified law enforcement officers.

All are welcome to attend this special occasion, and members of the media are invited to cover the ceremony.