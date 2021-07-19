Police Seeking Information on Whereabouts of Man Reported Missing

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for your help in locating 58-year-old Dwayne Curtis Young of Norman Circle in Bossier City, LA. Young was reported missing by a family member. Detectives say that Mr. Young took a taxi to an address on off of Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport, LA. However, when detectives attempted to locate him there, they found that the house was vacant. Young is described as being five feet eight inches tall weighing approximately 160 pounds. Young recently spent time in the hospital for a medical condition. Family members and investigators are concerned for his well-being. Anyone who has seen Young or who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bossier City Police at 318-741-8652.