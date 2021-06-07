Police Stake Out Leads to Theft Arrest

Bossier City Police responded to reports of theft from two apartment complexes in Bossier City last week. Managers at the Misty Hollow Apartments and the Parkland Villa Apartments reported the theft of rent checks and money orders from lock boxes.

On the night of June 3, 2021, Bossier City Police officers and detectives surveilled the Parkland Villa Apartments and caught the suspect in the act. Investigators watched Alfredo Quinones walk up to a lock box and pull a burglary tool out of his pants. When officers confronted him, Quinones tried to run. Officers apprehended Quinones and transported him to the Bossier City Jail where he was booked for felony theft and resisting an officer. Quinones is suspected of stealing nearly $6,000 in rent checks and money orders from the two apartment complexes. While carrying out a search warrant on Quinones’ vehicle, investigators located additional evidence linking him to the crimes. The investigations are ongoing.

Detectives with the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force say the danger in this type of crime is that the stolen checks could potentially be washed out, re-written, and then cashed. The money orders, if not fully filled out, could also be cashed. Good record keeping can help protect renters from these types of crimes. The stub from a money order can serve as proof of purchase in the event the money order is lost or stolen.

Anyone with information on these crimes should contact Bossier City police at 318-741-8605 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Tips can be given anonymously by downloading the Bossier Crime Stoppers P3tips mobile app or logging onto www.p3tips.com.