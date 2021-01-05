Political sign ordinance being enforced by MPC

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

Fall elections in Bossier City may have come and gone, but the political campaign for the next upcoming Bossier City election is already under way.

Political signs have begun popping up throughout the city. However, the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission has strict rules regarding them.

The City of Bossier City enacted a political sign ordinance in November 2018.

“Political signs, which identify and urge citizens to support a particular candidate, political party, election issue, or non-commercial public cause,” the ordinance reads. “Such signs shall be limited to 9 square feet in size in the R-Districts, excluding the R-A district. All political signs shall be outside any public right-of-way. Political signs shall be placed out no earlier than 60 days prior to said election and shall be removed no later than 14 days after said election.”

According to Carlotta Askew-Brown, Director of the MPC, if signs have been placed out prematurely, it’s possible that the zoning Inspectors will impound them and place them in storage for up to 10 days.

“The MPC Inspectors have inspection routes throughout the MPC,” Askew-Brown said. “If they see violations along the way that can be remedied immediately, they will take the necessary action. The inspectors also respond to complaint and violation calls.”