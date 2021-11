Contractors for the Bossier Parish Police Jury continue to move ahead with the repair project on Poole Rd. in south Bossier Parish. Construction work is one of several projects to replace and repair asphalt roads damaged by floods of 2015 and 2016.



Funding for the projects comes from Bossier’s win over the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at the appellate level in Washington, D.C. Repair projects cover approximately 30 damaged asphalt roads at a cost of roughly $32 million.