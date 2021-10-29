PORT HUDSON STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST 158TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CIVIL WAR SIEGE OF PORT HUDSON

To commemorate the 158th anniversary of the “Siege of Port Hudson,” Port Hudson State Historic Site will host its annual re-enactment on Saturday and Sunday, November 6-7, 2021. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, volunteer re-enactors in Union and Confederate uniforms will stage activities typical of the summer of 1863. Artillery, cavalry, and infantry will be portrayed, as well as cooks, laundresses, and sutlers who accompanied the armies. Main re-enactment battles will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.



From May 22 to July 9, 1863, the longest siege on American soil claimed the lives of thousands of men 158 years ago at Port Hudson. The siege was a significant victory in the Union’s strategy to control the Mississippi and Red Rivers, cutting off Confederate forces from much-needed supplies. Port Hudson State Historic Site annually pays tribute to the soldiers on both sides of the war with battle re-enactments and Civil War-era demonstrations.

In addition to the battle re-enactments, visitors can enjoy living history demonstrations, a Civil War-era dance class, and artillery and gunboat demonstrations. Reproductions of Civil War merchandise will be for sale, as well as concessions and cold drinks sold by the Zachary High School JROTC.

Admission to the site and the event is $4 per person; free for children (3 and under) and seniors (62 and older). Port Hudson State Historic Site is located on U.S. Hwy. 61 near Zachary, about 15 minutes north of Baton Rouge. For more information, call 888-677-3400 (toll free) or 225-654-3775.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, November 6, 2021

9 a.m. Park Opens

10 a.m. Code of the Duel

11 a.m. Artillery Demonstration

Noon Civil War Dance Class

1 p.m. Gunboat Demonstration

2 p.m. Battle Reenactment

3 p.m. Medical Demonstration

5 p.m. Park Closes

Sunday, November 7, 2021

9 a.m. Park Opens

10 a.m. Reenactor’s Church Service

11 a.m. Code of the Duel

Noon Artillery Demonstration

1:30 p.m. Battle Reenactment

2:30 p.m. Medical Demonstration

3:30 p.m. Gunboat Demonstration

5 p.m. Park Closes