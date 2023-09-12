Port of Caddo-Bossier breaks ground on new heavy-load warehouse

The Port of Caddo-Bossier broke ground on a new heavy-load, multi-modal warehouse today. The Red River Waterway Commission and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are helping to fund the construction of the 40,000 square foot building, which is located at The Port, along Doug Attaway Boulevard.



Crews with Wieland Davco Corporation have started initial groundwork at the site and plans call for the warehouse to open early next summer. The warehouse sits behind the Port’s newly constructed 100,000 square foot warehouse, which opened in June 2022. The new warehouse will add to the 310,000 square feet currently leased by Odyssey Logistics, LLC at the Port of Caddo-Bossier, where it stores products for other Port tenants.



“Building a second warehouse just a year after we opened our 100,000 square foot warehouse shows the need our tenants have for storage,” said Walter Bigby Jr., President of the Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission. “By constructing this new warehouse, The Port has positioned itself to maintain long-term relationships with its current tenants and grow more interest in our facilities.”



“As part of it’s mission, the Red River Waterway Commission works to promote economic development along the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway,” said Colin Brown, Executive Director of the Red River Waterway Commission. “The continued growth and development of The Port of Caddo-Bossier plays a key role in that development. The opening of this new heavy-load industrial warehouse is yet another success story for out region that is a direct result of the vision of the continued partnership between the Commission, the Port, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.”



“In Louisiana 1 in every 5 jobs in port related and the port make up almost 23% of the dollar amount for the state’s goods and services,” said Renee Lapeyrolerie, Commissioner for Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development’s Office of Multimodal Commerce. “Investing in port infrastructure projects such as this, impacts not only the Caddo-Bossier region, but the entire state.”

A study conducted by noted Louisiana economist Dr. Loren Scott found that for every job created at The Port, 4.1 indirect jobs are created in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.