Port of Caddo-Bossier Cuts Ribbon on Spacious New Warehouse

The Port of Caddo-Bossier, along with the Red River Waterway Commission and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, cut the ribbon for it’s new 100,000 – square – foot heavy – load warehouse on June 30.



Construction of the warehouse began in October 2019, and was finished this past February. In March, Odyssey Logistics, LLC expanded their current Port operations into the new warehouse, giving them a total of 310,000 square feet of warehouse space at The Port of Caddo-Bossier. The warehouse space is also housing steel coils for Ternium USA, which is another Port tenant. Odyssey has added five new employees because of the expansion.



“The new warehouse will equip Odyssey Logistics, Ternium and other customers to be better prepared for whatever market issues or Mother Nature can throw at us,” said Walter Bigby Jr., President of the Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission. “Tenants can ramp-up inventory levels ahead of any worldwide or national transportation supply chain disruptions, thus making them more efficient and profitable.”



“As part of its mission, the Red River Waterway Commission works to promote economic development along the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway,” said Colin Brown, Executive Director of the Red River Waterway Commission. “The continued growth and development of The Port of Caddo-Bossier plays a key role in that development. The opening of this new heavy-load industrial warehouse is yet another success story for our region that is a direct result of the vision of ans the continued partnership between the Commission, the Port, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.”



The new facility is located at 4000 Doug Attaway Boulevard at The Port of Caddo-Bossier. It is accessible by both rail and truck. It has two 40-ton cranes, plus air handlers to provide heat and ventilation. The warehouse was constructed to accommodate heavy loads.