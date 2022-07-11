Port of Caddo-Bossier Reaches Barge Milestone

The Port of Caddo-Bossier marked a major milestone over the

weekend. Port employees offloaded the 200th barge carrying steel coils for Vulcraft-Texas a division of

Nucor.



Barges containing steel coils began arriving from Nucor’s Blytheville, Arkansas facility in May 2017. The

steel coils are offloaded at the Port of Caddo-Bossier and transferred to trucks, which carry them to the

company’s plant in Grapeland, Texas, which is just south of Tyler. Nucor was able to reduce

transportation costs by using the Port, instead of trucking the coils between its two facilities.



“Nucor has been conducting business at the Port since May 2017,” said Executive Port Director Eric

England. “We couldn’t be happier with our partnership. This is the perfect example of a company that

does not have a physical plant or facility at the Port, but uses our team and facility to offload their

product.”



In 2021, more than 385,000 tons of steel coils made their way through the Port of Caddo-Bossier,

making it one of the biggest commodities of the year.