Port of Caddo-Bossier to MarkNational Maritime Day

The Port of Caddo-Bossier will observe National Maritime Day on Monday, May 22, 2023. National Maritime Day commemorates the first successful crossing of the Atlantic Ocean by steam propulsion.



In observance of National Maritime Day, maritime flags will be flown on the yardarm flagpole in front of the Port of Caddo-Bossier Regional Commerce Center at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard. The Port Commission passed a resolution to mark the day. Traditionally the four political bodies whose representatives make up the Caddo-Bossier Port Commission pass similar resolutions.



National Maritime Day also honors the Merchant Marine, which transports cargo and passengers during peacetime and can be used by the U.S. Navy to deliver military troops and materials during war.