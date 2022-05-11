Port of Caddo-Bossier Welcomes Newest Tenant Sunny Point Aggregates

Ground was broken today for The Port of Caddo-Bossier’s newest tenant, Sunny Point Aggregates. The company is building a new sand and proppants processing facility at The Port. When completed, the new facility will occupy a 43-acre tract of riverfront property in an area known as Scopini Island, which is located in Bossier Parish.



Sunny Point Aggregates plans to remove 45 million tons of frac sand from an oxbow lake off the Red River. The company anticipates the project will generate 3 million tons of frac sand a year. This additional product will help to reduce costs associated with the Haynesville shale drilling.



“This project is a win-win for the area,” said Walter Bigby, President of the Caddo-Bossier Port Commission. “The dredging will create 40 new jobs for the area. At the same time, the dredging will help to alleviate flooding along the Red River.”



This project is a joint project between Performance Proppants, the parent company of Sunny Point Aggregates and The Port of Caddo-Bossier.



“The Port of Caddo-Bossier checked a number of boxes that we were looking for.” said Performance Proppants’ President Bill Bowdon. “First, we can expand the site which was a critical part of our growth plan. Secondly, the future I-69 service road will give trucks carrying our products quicker access to Haynesville Shale wells. And lastly, the Port had the infrastructure we need to be successful.”



“We are thrilled to have Sunny Point Aggregates here at The Port,” said Justyn Dixon, President and CEO of North Louisiana Economic Partnership. “Each time a company grows in our region, it makes an incredible impact and speaks highly of North Louisiana. It truly takes the entire community working together to achieve in economic development. Congratulations to The Port of Caddo-Bossier and everyone else involved with this win.”