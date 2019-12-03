Portion of Hwy. 80 in Haughton to close for repairs

The U.S. Hwy. 80 bridges over Fifi Bayou near Haughton in Bossier Parish will have lane closures next week.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, the eastbound lanes of U.S. 80 over Fifi Bayou near Haughton in Bossier Parish will be diverted to the westbound bridge via a temporary median crossover.

During this traffic configuration, which is expected to last approximately six months, there will be one lane of traffic maintained in each direction.

This traffic shift and lane closures are related to the project to replace the Fifi Bayou bridges on U.S. 80.

The entire project is anticipated to be complete in Spring 2021, weather permitting.