Traffic on a portion of Linton Cutoff Rd. will be reduced to one lane beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday while Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department crews continue work on a severe curve.



Construction will be taking place approximately one mile south of the intersection of Linton Cutoff Rd. and La. Hwy. 162.

Motorists who regularly travel Linton Cutoff should be prepared for traffic delays at the site while the work is in progress. If possible, motorists are urged to seek an alternate route during the two-day period.



Drivers are asked to exercise patience and caution while in the construction area, and to be aware of workers and equipment.