Portion of major Bossier City road collapses, injures two

A portion of East Texas Street in Bossier City caved in Thursday afternoon, injuring two.

Witnesses say that around 2 p.m., the turn lane at Airline Drive and East Texas Street, in the 2900 block near Airline Drive, collapsed in on itself.

A small passenger car traveling east fell into the resulting hole when the road collapsed.

Bossier City Information Officer Traci Landry said the two occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

(Chris Sepeda/Press-Tribune)

From eye witness accounts, the hole was about 10-20 feet deep.

Bossier City Police responded to direct traffic. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is on scene now.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.