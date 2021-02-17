POST-WINTER STORM ADVISORY: BARKSDALE REMAINS CLOSED

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Due to the dangerous road conditions, Barksdale Air Force Base will remain in mission essential status until Friday, Feb.19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

Only mission essential and emergency personnel will be authorized to enter the base until Feb. 19, 2021. Those who fall under emergency and mission essential personnel will be notified by their unit leadership if required to come in.

The 2d Civil Engineering Squadron continues to work on maintaining the water supply and has issued a boil advisory in line with Bossier City and Shreveport. Base leadership recommends conserving water but also continuing to drip faucets to avoid frozen pipes.

The West (Main) gate will remain open for 24 hour operation, North gate and Industrial gate will remain closed, and Bodcau gate will be open during normal operating hours.

The Child Development Center (CDC), Commissary, AAFES Main Base Exchange, 2d Medical Group and all base facilities will remain closed until further notice. The 2d Medical Group will be closed, but will work to reschedule all missed appointments and prioritize prescription refills once roads are passable. The Red River Dining Facility will remain open under holiday hours.

Base leadership is recommending all on base and off base residents avoid driving on all roads unless an emergency occurs and remain indoors. For those in need of emergency lodging on base, they can contact the Barksdale Inn at 318-456-3091.

Please monitor www.barksdale.af.mil for updated facility hours, closures, and other relevant information.