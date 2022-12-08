Postal Service Ready for The Holidays

At the Postal Service, we know the holidays are a hectic time of year. To make shipping convenient for customers, the Postal Service is extending hours at Post Offices across the nation.

Select Postal facilities in the Louisiana District are extending their hours and will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance. Customers can visit https://www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-schedule.htm for the USPS holiday service schedule. Enter a ZIP Code to search for a Post Office near you to see the available services and holiday hours.

The Postal Service is focused on delivering for our nation this holiday season.

The Louisiana District serves ZIP Codes 700, 701, 703-708, 710-714.