POVERTY POINT WORLD HERITAGE SITE HOSTS ARTIFACT IDENTIFICATION PROGRAM

Have you found any neat projectile points, beads, plummets, pottery, or ceramic objects that you want to show off? Are you unsure of what you have found? On Saturday, January 22, 2022, Louisiana State Parks invites visitors to share their finds as part of an Artifact ID program at Poverty Point World Heritage Site. On-site specialists will help you better understand the artifacts you find in your fields or along the banks of waterways. This program will be offered from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Participants should check in at the museum for this special program. If you want a more itemized program experience, please bring small plastic bags to separate the artifacts, sharpies to mark the bags, along with a pen and paper to takes notes.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE. The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe at 6859 La. Hwy. 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 888-926-5292 toll free or 318-926-5492 locally or follow the Poverty Point World Heritage Site Facebook page.