Pratibha Anné, MD, Joins Family Practice South

Pratibha Anné, MD, has joined the Willis-Knighton Physician Network to practice family medicine with Than Vo, MD, at Family Practice South. Dr. Anné earned her medical degree at Kakatiya Medical College in India and completed a residency in family practice at State University of New York in 2010. She has been practicing medicine in Shreveport since then. In 2020, she completed a fellowship in sleep medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.



Dr. Anné enjoys family medicine because she sees patients across a wide age range, and she believes in preventive care. She works cooperatively with other physicians to ensure her patients receive the best possible care. As her fellowship training suggests, she has a particular interest in sleep medicine. “Lifestyle issues cause a lot of health problems that I see in patients every day, and sleep is underrated in this regard.” she says. “In this fast-paced life, I want to see how much I can help my patients by helping them fix their sleep problems.”



Family Practice South is located at 2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.



Drs. Anné and Vo welcome new patients and most insurance plans.