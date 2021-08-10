Praying for Traci

On Monday, Aug. 9, Pastors, Law enforcement, local government leaders and community members, joined together at a prayer vigil at 8:30 a.m. near the Women’s Veterans statue outside of the Bossier Civic Center for Bossier City Public Information Officer, Traci Ponder.



Traci, who suffered a heart attack on Sunday, Aug. 1, is still hospitalized under sedation in the ICU.



Traci is married to Deputy Jonathan Ponder, former BSO deputy and current PIO with the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office. They have two young children.