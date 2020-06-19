Preparations begin for Swan Lake Road widening at I-220

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Area motorists traveling on I-220 and Swan Lake Road will be looking at a series of detours and closures beginning in about two weeks as contractors begin a project to widen Swan Lake Road beneath the I-220 overpass.



Phase One of the project calls for the closure of the westbound entrance ramp from Swan Lake Road onto I-220 and the eastbound exit ramp off of I-220 at Swan Lake Road. That closure is expected to last approximately 30 days.



Phase Two will close the Swan Lake Road eastbound entrance ramp onto I-220 and the westbound exit ramp off of I-220 onto Swan Lake Road. These ramps should also be closed for 30 days.



Signage on the roadway will direct traffic to alternate routes for Swan Lake Road and I-220 access.



Another 30-day project involves widening Swan Lake Road along its route beneath the I-220 overpass. Intermittent lane closures, both northbound and southbound, will be necessary during 12-hour periods while the project contractor lays new lanes and surface. Lane closings will be staggered to accommodate traffic.



Officials said the project is scheduled to be completed in 100 days, weather permitting.