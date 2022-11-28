Prepare for the Threat of Severe Weather Beginning Tuesday

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging everyone to stay weather aware as a potentially dangerous weather system moves into the state Tuesday. The threat includes damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail and the potential for tornadoes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed much of the northeast corner of the state in the Moderate (Level 4 out of 5) or Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) risk categories. Other regions of the state are in a Slight or Marginal category. The NWS Storm Prediction Center rarely issues Moderate risk levels a day before an event. Earlier this month, portions of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma were impacted by several tornadoes from a Level 4 (Moderate) risk system.

“I’m encouraging everyone to keep track of these storms and heed the advice of your local weather experts and officials,” said Gov. Edwards. “The tornado and damaging winds over the weekend in St. Charles Parish are an example of how dangerous storms can be this time of year. Conditions can change quickly, and it is difficult to determine exactly where potential problems will develop. In this case, much of the danger will continue into the overnight hours Tuesday when most people are asleep. I can’t stress enough how important it is to have your game plan in place to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

“Look for watches or warnings,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “Power outages can be an issue, so make sure your devices are charged. Go to GetAGamePlan.org to help finalize plans for your family, your business and your pets. Conditions during these type of events can quickly change. Check your local forecast and stay informed.”

Make sure you have a way to receive emergency alerts. Keep your phones and devices charged. Monitor information from your local media, the NWS and your local emergency officials. Understand what the alerts mean.

A Watch from the NWS means conditions are favorable for severe weather. Be ready to take action and stay tuned for updates.

A Warning means take action now. Severe weather is occurring or imminent for your location. Take shelter immediately and watch for additional updates.

Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Listen to conversations on all aspects of emergency management by downloading GOHSEP’s The Get A Game Plan Podcast. The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type of emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.