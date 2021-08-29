Pres. Biden Approves Gov. Edwards’ Request for Presidential Major Disaster Declaration

BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards received word tonight that Pres. Joseph R. Biden has approved his request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration due to the severe impacts of Hurricane Ida, a category 4 storm that has caused widespread damage across Louisiana. Ida made landfall early Sunday afternoon in Port Fourchon with winds of 155 miles per hour. As the slow moving storm continues to impact Louisiana, more than 800,000 people are without power statewide. Surge and damaging winds are impacting areas along the coast and moving inland.

“I am extremely grateful to Pres. Biden for his swift response to my request,” said Gov. Edwards. “This will be critical to our response to the recovery from Hurricane Ida which has proven to be as dangerous as we anticipated. Tonight, we have confirmed at least one death and sadly, we know there will be others. Thousands of our people are without power and there is untold damage to property across the impacted parishes. FEMA has been with us since before the storm to help coordinate our state and federal efforts, which has been incredibly helpful. I know that it will take some time to address all of the challenges of this storm, but I am confident in the resilience of our people and the commitment of all of our partners to pull through this, which we will do together.”

Individual and Public Assistance Category A, Debris Removal, have been approved for the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes.

All 64 Louisiana parishes have been approved for Public Assistance Category B (emergency protective measures), including direct federal assistance, at 75 percent federal funding. In addition, for a period of 30 days from the start of the incident period FEMA is authorized to provide federal funding for Category A and Category B at 100 percent of eligible costs.

On Friday, President Biden approved the Governor’s request for a Federal Declaration of Emergency prior to the storm making landfall. A Major Disaster Declaration will open up additional assistance to the state.

Louisiana continues its response to the latest COVID surge while also continuing recovery efforts related to the 2020 hurricanes, including Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta.