President Donald J. Trump approves Louisiana Emergency Declaration

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Louisiana to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Sally beginning on Sept. 13, 2020 and continuing.



The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.



Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures Category B, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding. This assistance is for Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.



Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% federal funding. This assistance is for Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll and Winn parishes.



John E. Long has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.

