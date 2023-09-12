President Guice announces retirement from Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech University President Dr. Les Guice announced today his intention to retire at the end of 2023 after serving the institution for 45 years, the last 10 as president.



Guice’s leadership as president has significantly contributed to the growth and strength of the Tech Family. Groundbreaking faculty and student research, numerous national and global rankings, record-breaking enrollments and graduations, historic philanthropic campaigns, and innovative expansion and enhancement of the campus are some of the many milestones from his presidency.



“I have been blessed to be a part of an incredibly dedicated faculty, staff, and administration at Louisiana Tech for the past 45 years,” President Guice said. “I have been most gratified to be a part of this team that puts the success of our students as the top priority. It becomes more evident each day that our students are seeing great value in their education at Tech, and they are spreading that word back home.”



Guice assumed office on July 1, 2013, succeeding Dr. Daniel D. Reneau’s presidency. He entered office with a rich personal and familial history with Louisiana Tech; his wife Kathy (’76 and ’77) and sons Chad (’01), Kyle (’04), and Bret (’11) are all Tech graduates.



His journey to the President’s Office began as a Tech student, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in architecture in 1976. His passion for engineering led him to complete a master’s degree in civil engineering in 1978. Subsequently, he served as an assistant professor of civil engineering, earning promotion to associate professor in 1981. After obtaining his Ph.D. in civil engineering from Texas A&M University, Guice assumed the role of interim department head of civil engineering in 1988, attaining a full professorship and becoming the permanent department head the following year.



Guice’s dedication to the University was unwavering over the next decade. He served as academic director, executive associate dean, and dean, all within the College of Engineering and Science (COES). It was his time in these administrative roles that paved the way to his appointment as Tech’s vice president for research and development in 2004. In 2012, he was named executive vice president.



“President Guice leaves an indelible mark on his alma mater,” Dr. Jim Henderson, University of Louisiana System President and CEO, said. “His exemplary leadership and grand vision will benefit generations to come. We are grateful for his service to Louisiana Tech and to Louisiana higher education.”



Guice has affirmed his commitment to fulfilling his duties through the end of 2023, with intent to see through ongoing campus initiatives and strategic plans. He will also undoubtedly continue to enjoy one of his favorite activities: walking through campus and speaking to students.



As President Guice closes this chapter of his career, the Louisiana Tech community looks forward to celebrating his legacy over the coming months.