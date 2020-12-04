PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNS CASSIDY, JOHNSON BILL TO RENAME POST OFFICE AFTER DR. C.O. SIMPKINS SR. INTO LAW

BOSSIER, La. – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced President Trump has signed H.R. 5384, legislation to rename the Mansfield post office after civil rights leader and former Louisiana legislator Dr. C.O. Simpkins, Senior, into law.

Raised in Shreveport, Dr. Simpkins was a fighter for voting rights for African American Louisianans and worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King throughout the civil rights era. Dr. Simpkins was a founder of the United Christian Conference on Registration and Voting, and was an advocate for peaceful protest through nonviolence and civil disobedience.

Although he and his family had to flee Louisiana during the height of civil rights tensions, he returned home 26 years later and served in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 1992-1996. He continued to be active member in the community until his passing at age 94 last December. Senator Cassidy and Congressman Johnson released the following statements:

“Dr. Simpkins dedicated his life to promoting civil rights in Louisiana and across our great nation. His courage to speak out on behalf of the marginalized will forever be remembered. I’m proud to play a part in securing this designation,” said Cassidy.

“We were so happy to honor the life and legacy of Dr. C.O. Simpkins by officially naming a U.S. Post Office for him in his hometown of Mansfield. The strong support we have received for this symbolic gesture shows once again our area’s tremendous appreciation for Dr. Simpkins’ service to our community, state and country. I want to thank Senator Cassidy for partnering with me on this special legislation and President Trump for signing it into law,” said Johnson.

Background: Following the passing of Dr. Simpkins on December 10, 2019, Congressman Johnson introduced H.R. 5384 to honor his life and service. This legislation was cosponsored by Representatives Steve Scalise (LA-01), Cedric Richmond (LA-02), Clay Higgins (LA-03), Ralph Abraham (LA-05) and Garret Graves (LA-06). Senator Cassidy introduced identical legislation in the Senate on February 27, 2020 that was cosponsored by Senator John Kennedy (R-LA).