Princeton Man Arrested for Possessing Child Sex Abuse Videos

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a Princeton man was arrested Thursday afternoon for possessing child sex abuse videos involving children between the ages of toddler to pre-pubescent.



Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Dalton Dull, 21, and charged him with three counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking; bond is pending.



Investigators say they anticipate additional charges as they continue their investigation and conduct a thorough forensic analysis of Dull’s electronic devices.



“The sad reality is this type of criminal behavior is happening all over our country,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Bossier Parish is certainly not unique to these types of crimes, but we are fortunate here at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office to have a team of detectives specifically trained with state-of-the-art forensic technology to investigate these cases, find these criminals, and put them behind bars.”