Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Princeton man for downloading

child sexual abuse images onto his computer.



Jerry Drew Rollins, Jr., 35, of the 100 block of Timberline Lane in Princeton, was arrested after

a preliminary investigation was opened by detectives who obtained and executed a search warrant for

his home. During their search detectives found evidence of pornography involving juveniles under the

age of 13 on his electronic device. After his arrest, Rollins admitted to destroying evidence during his

interview with detectives.



Rollins is booked into the Bossier-Max Facility on one charge of Pornography Involving

Juveniles and one count of Obstruction of Justice-Evidence Tampering. He has a bond set at

$153,500.00.



This matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to

aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)

team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone

with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier

Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.