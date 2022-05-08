Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Princeton man for downloading
child sexual abuse images onto his computer.
Jerry Drew Rollins, Jr., 35, of the 100 block of Timberline Lane in Princeton, was arrested after
a preliminary investigation was opened by detectives who obtained and executed a search warrant for
his home. During their search detectives found evidence of pornography involving juveniles under the
age of 13 on his electronic device. After his arrest, Rollins admitted to destroying evidence during his
interview with detectives.
Rollins is booked into the Bossier-Max Facility on one charge of Pornography Involving
Juveniles and one count of Obstruction of Justice-Evidence Tampering. He has a bond set at
$153,500.00.
This matter is still under investigation. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to
aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)
team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone
with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier
Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.