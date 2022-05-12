Princeton Man Found Guilty of Rape of a Child

A Bossier Parish jury has found Jason Garcia, 36 of Princeton, Louisiana guilty
as charged of First Degree Rape for the rape of a child. The jury was unanimous in its
verdict of guilt relating to incidents that occurred over a period of several years. After
several unsuccessful attempts by the victim to report the abuse and seek help, a
disclosure was finally made at school where the School Resource Officer and school
personnel were able to involve the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office who immediately
began to investigate the allegations. Detective Debra McKay with BPSO began
investigating the case and scheduled the child and other minors for forensic interviews.
Representatives of the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center and the CARA
Center testified at the trial and were instrumental in the investigation and prosecution of
the case. Both organizations work with law enforcement on cases involving child abuse,
both physical and sexual.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Chance Nerren who
commented “Everyone involved should be commended for their work on this case. The
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gingerbread House, and CARA Center all did an
outstanding job delivering a strong case to our office. We are very blessed to have
resources like these here in our community to help make experiences like this even just
the slightest bit easier for these children.”
“Chance Nerren did an excellent job preparing this case for trial and presenting it
to the jury,” noted Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin. Sentencing by
Judge Doug Stinson is set for July 28, 2022. The charge of First Degree Rape carries a
mandatory life sentence.