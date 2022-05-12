Princeton Man Found Guilty of Rape of a Child

A Bossier Parish jury has found Jason Garcia, 36 of Princeton, Louisiana guilty

as charged of First Degree Rape for the rape of a child. The jury was unanimous in its

verdict of guilt relating to incidents that occurred over a period of several years. After

several unsuccessful attempts by the victim to report the abuse and seek help, a

disclosure was finally made at school where the School Resource Officer and school

personnel were able to involve the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office who immediately

began to investigate the allegations. Detective Debra McKay with BPSO began

investigating the case and scheduled the child and other minors for forensic interviews.

Representatives of the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center and the CARA

Center testified at the trial and were instrumental in the investigation and prosecution of

the case. Both organizations work with law enforcement on cases involving child abuse,

both physical and sexual.



This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Chance Nerren who

commented “Everyone involved should be commended for their work on this case. The

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gingerbread House, and CARA Center all did an

outstanding job delivering a strong case to our office. We are very blessed to have

resources like these here in our community to help make experiences like this even just

the slightest bit easier for these children.”



“Chance Nerren did an excellent job preparing this case for trial and presenting it

to the jury,” noted Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin. Sentencing by

Judge Doug Stinson is set for July 28, 2022. The charge of First Degree Rape carries a

mandatory life sentence.