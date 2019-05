A Princeton man was killed Tuesday night in a collision in the Haughton area.

Christopher Lussier, 41, died when his motorcycle collided with a SUV on Wafer Road at Crestwood Drive.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the accident. They believe Lussier’s motorcycle was hit by an SUV driven by Sheryl Murphy, 69, of Haughton, after she turned into the path of Lussier.

The investigation is still ongoing.