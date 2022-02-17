Principal Feels the Love and Wins the Gold on Valentine’s Day

When Dr. Norcha Lacy was handed the reins as Principal of Bossier Elementary three years ago, she was eager to prove herself as a new leader. She has done that in spades, as her devoted faculty and fan club will attest.

“She has changed the climate and culture of Bossier Elementary,” said Administrative Assistant Tartarla Davis. “The students have shown growth while under her leadership. The staff is supported and knows that she has an open door policy. The parents can connect with her and know that she truly cares about their child.”

“She is not just a principal by title, but exemplifies being a leader in her everyday actions,” added Helen Rose, who also called Dr. Lacy “a visionary that not only sees, but puts the vision into action.”

The accolades go on and on.

“Thanks to Dr. Lacy’s leadership, Bossier Elementary is a positive and empowering environment, conducive to truly great learning and teaching EVERY day!” exclaimed Karin Kivioja-Miller. “Dr. Lacy truly believes in every person’s ability, student, faculty and staff alike, to perform their personal best in this school and excel beyond what they think is possible. She does so by being supportive, not discouraging; by being undiscriminating, not judging; by directing, not ordering; by leading, not micromanaging; by redirecting, not scolding; by believing, not discouraging. Working for her is an inspiration, especially because she creates an environment where every single teacher, instead of a selected few, feel seen, heard and supported.”

So, it was only fitting on Valentine’s Day that the faculty and students at Bossier Elementary orchestrated a big surprise to show Dr. Lacy the love. When she was called to the gym, Lacy entered to a receiving line of teachers handing her long-stemmed roses, students cheering and waving handmade hearts and cards, and a big announcement by Superintendent Mitch Downey and Assistant Superintendent Jason Rowland. Lacy was voted Bossier Schools’ Gold Star winner for February, an honor that left her beaming.

“I love the people (faculty/staff/children) that I have been chosen to lead and serve. They believe in the vision and trust my ability to get us there,” Lacy later explained. “In turn, they give their all to ensure expectations are met whether it is leadership tasks, office matters, custodial assignments, instruction or learning. We ALL work together to fulfill the vision and mission.”

Describing herself as “grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a servant leader at Bossier Elementary,” Dr. Lacy reflected on her own childhood and what motivated her to become an educator.

“I grew up in a single parent household and when life’s challenges presented themselves, my mother would always tell me ‘don’t give up, we are coming out of this.’ She encouraged and motivated me to want more out of life and not settle for becoming a product of my environment. Because of this, I had hope. I knew there was better. I want to be that same hope for future generations who may not have someone in their lives to show them the way to ‘come out,’ which is through education.”

And she credits two Bossier Parish educators for influencing her along the way in her educational journey: Tonya Hilburn and Andrew Coleman, who were the Principal and Assistant Principal at Plantation Park Elementary where Lacy previously taught.

“Each of them influenced me in different ways. Hilburn pushed me beyond the limits that I set for myself as a teacher. She helped me see my own ability and then began coaching me to become a leader … Mr. Coleman took me under his wings and encouraged, motivated and pushed me to be prepared to walk in any door that was meant for me. He allowed me the opportunity to prove myself as a leader which became the stepping stone to this principalship.”

Once given the opportunity to lead, there was no looking back. One of Lacy’s priorities was to address her students’ struggle with self-confidence, because she said they did not believe in themselves. That led to a classroom affirmation and school pledge that Bossier Elementary students recite every morning. It was the icing on the cake the day Lacy won the Gold Star award that her students began belting out that pledge with conviction.

“I AM somebody. I was somebody when I came. I will be a better somebody when I leave. I am powerful. I am strong. I DESERVE the education that I get here. I have things to do, people to impress and places to go. I am somebody. I am somebody! I AM somebody!”

“If my students can believe and be confident in their ability, it will change the course of their educational journey and ultimately their lives,” Lacy concluded.

Editor’s note: Know someone who works for Bossier Schools that is deserving of recognition for going above and beyond? Nominate them for the Gold Star award, proudly sponsored for the last nine years by Bossier Federal Credit Union. Just go to https://bit.ly/3oAP4Mi

and tell what sets them apart.