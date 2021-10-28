Principals of the Year Named to Represent Bossier Schools in State Competition

Three Bossier Parish school principals were surprised this week by Superintendent Mitch Downey and an entourage of well-wishers when they learned they had been chosen as the 2022-23 Principals of the Year.

Andrea Spinney was chosen as Bossier Schools’ Elementary Principal of the Year. Spinney is principal at Haughton Elementary. Judy Grooms, principal at Cope Middle School, is the Middle School Principal of the Year; and David Haynie, principal at Haughton High School, was selected as the district’s High School Principal of the Year.

Spinney is a Buccaneer through and through. A proud graduate of Bossier Parish, Spinney attended schools in Haughton from kindergarten through high school and has focused her entire 22-year teaching career in her hometown. Four years ago, she opened Haughton Elementary, where Spinney is especially proud of the positive culture created among her staff, students, their families and the community. Prior to opening the doors at Haughton Elementary, Spinney was principal at Princeton Elementary.

A Tennessee native, Grooms has been an educator for 40 years in Louisiana public schools. The last 33 of those have been in Bossier Parish, and all at Cope Middle School. Because of the many years Grooms’ has taught, coached or been an administrator at Cope Middle, she has seen her educational career come full circle and received great joy as former students’ children and even grandchildren now attend there.

Haynie has spent 29 years in education, 27 of those at Haughton High School. He has taught, coached, served as assistant principal and, for the last three years, been principal at the home of the Buccaneers. Haynie is especially proud of his school’s ability to grow academically even through the many challenges encountered the last couple of years, and his staff’s continued focus and goal of growing the students at Haughton High.

Each of these educators met a stringent list of criteria established by the state Department of Education and were chosen by a Bossier Parish School Board District Principal of the Year Committee. The three now advance to the state level to compete among candidates from school districts throughout Louisiana for the overall title of 2022-23 Principal of the Year.