Prize Fest Announces Music and Fashion Prize Winners

Prize Fest 2023 returned to the streets of downtown Shreveport this weekend hosted its first weekend (October 13-15). The festival, in its twelfth year, kicked off with Music Prize and Fashion Prize, showcasing the work of independent musicians and fashion designers from all over the country.

“We are so proud of the performers and designers because they put so much of themselves into their musical performances and fashion designs,” said Gregory Kallenberg. Executive Director and Founder of the Prize Foundation. ”But I’m proudest of the crowds that came to support Fashion Prize and Music Prize, and to celebrate our town becoming an important center for independent music and fashion.”

Louisiana Music Prize

The Music Prize, a unique competition for rising musicians, saw 11 musical acts from across the country and across musical genres competing with live original sets over the course of two nights. The acts were judged by a panel of industry professional Mentor-Judges as well as attendees. The 2023 Louisiana Music Prize grand prize winner and recipient of the $10,000 cash award was LVVRS out of Lafayette, LA. Second place ($2,000) resulted in a tie between Wild Ire of Salem, OR, and Niki J. Crawford of Springhill, LA, and third place ($1,000) went to Octavia the Great and Golia out of Portsmouth, VA. Dexter Duran & the Port City Sound of Shreveport, LA, was the $500 winner of the Power to the People award, voted on by Music Prize attendees who saw at least three of the competing musical acts.

This year’s Louisiana Music Prize also featured the return of MPCon (Music Prize Conference), at the historic downtown Municipal Auditorium. Music Prize finalists were in attendance along with other local musicians to access mentorship from the Mentor-Judges, focusing on career-building tutelage and advice, from artist development to promotion to touring to production.

Louisiana Fashion Prize

In its fifth year, the Louisiana Fashion Prize hosted a live runway presentation of 5 designers’ collections at the Phoenix along with a brunch by Golden Fork chef Anthony Felan and capsule collections from previous Fashion Prize winners.

The Fashion Prize 2023 grand prize winner was Frank Robertson of H.I.M. Studios (New Orleans, LA) who walked away with the $2,500 cash prize. Other competing designers included Jazzmyne Cry (New Orleans, LA), Kristine Pichon (New Orleans, LA), Marwan Pleasant (New Orleans, LA), and Samantha Viti (Phoenix, AZ). The judges’ decision was made by a panel of fashion industry professionals, including Jaime Barker (Founder, Flagpole NYC), Tracee Dundas (Founder, New Orleans Fashion Week), and Stephen Goudeau (CEO/Head Designer, Stephen Goudeau).

Weekend Two of Prize Fest kicks off Thursday, October 19 with Film Prize, Food Prize and Comedy Prize. More information and tickets can be found at: www.PrizeFest.com