Prize Fest Returns for 2022

The Prize Foundation is thrilled to announce the lineup of events for their annual

Prize Fest, a celebration of film, food, music, fashion, and comedy. Prize Fest 2022 will return to the

streets of downtown Shreveport for not one but two weekends. Weekend One (October 14-16) will feature

Music Prize and Fashion Prize. Weekend Two (October 20-22) will house the Louisiana Film Prize, Food

Prize and Comedy Prize.



“There is no doubt that this will be one of biggest and best Prize Fest ever,” said Gregory Kallenberg,

executive director of the Prize Foundation. “We look forward to another amazing year of celebrating these

filmmakers, musicians, culinary artists, comedians and fashion designers in the grand traditions of the

Prize!”



During Weekend 1, Music Prize will host two nights of finalist Showcases along with the return of MPCon

(Music Prize Conference) on October 14 and 15. The top 11 finalists were selected by viewers and

industry judges from a collection of video submissions from bands across the country this past summer.



The finalists will take the stage in downtown Shreveport at the Music Prize Garage to vie for the $10,000

grand prize. The two half-day conference will be held at the Municipal Auditorium and is open to any

musician, whether competing or not. MPCon will feature industry-led panels and workshops designed to

further develop and elevate attending musicians’ careers.



Fashion Prize will feature a live runway show of the 5 finalist designers’ collections and a capsule

collection from last year’s Fashion Prize winner, Jessica Hall. Enjoy the show on October 16 alongside

mimosas and brunch provided by Golden Fork Chef Jessica Comegys of Glow Alchemy Kitchen. The

winning designer walks away with a $5000 grand prize.



Weekend 2 hosts the foundation’s flagship event, the Louisiana Film Prize, and will feature twenty short

films competing for up to $50,000– the largest cash prize for a short film in the world. Film Prize

passholders will have the option to choose from in person or online viewing of the films and will vote on

their top favorite film and best actor to help choose the winner. There will also be a free, open to the

public event on Thursday, Oct 20 called the Gathering, which will include a red carpet, interviews and

networking opportunities for filmmakers and judges. The winning film will be announced during a private

Awards Brunch on October 23.



Food Prize will bring back Come & Get It, a food and beverage experience like no other. Like last year,

Come & Get It will showcase incredible tastings created by competing chef teams, comprised of one local

Golden Fork finalist chef and one visiting celebrity chef as well as the Golden Shaker cocktail competition

featuring local mixologists. Attendees will vote for their favorite dish, and the winning team will be

crowned champions that evening. The local chef winner wins the coveted Golden Fork trophy and $2,500, and the celebrity chef winner gets $1,000 cash. Food Prize will also host its inaugural Food Prize University event on Saturday, October 22.



Comedy Prize returns, featuring seven comedians performing live sets and duking it out in front of

renowned talent scouts and comedy executives for $2,500 cash.



For a complete schedule of events and to purchase passes for all Prize Fest events, visit PrizeFest.com.