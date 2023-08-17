PRIZE FEST RETURNS FOR 2023

The Prize Foundation is thrilled to announce the lineup of events for

their annual Prize Fest, a celebration of film, food, music, fashion and comedy. Prize Fest

2023 will return to the streets of downtown Shreveport over two weekends. Weekend One

(October 13 – 15) will feature Music Prize and Fashion Prize. Weekend Two (October 19 – 21)

will house the Louisiana Film Prize, Food Prize and Comedy Prize.



“Without a doubt, this will be the best Prize Fest ever,” exclaimed Gregory Kallenberg,

Founder of the award-winning Prize Fest and Executive Director of the Prize Foundation. “The

excitement and spirit is so high and our crowds seem more than ready to celebrate with all of

our filmmakers, musicians, chefs, comedians, and fashion designers! There is nothing like

Prize Fest on the planet, and we are all here for it.”



Kicking off the festival, Music Prize will host two nights of finalist Discovery Showcases along

with the return of MPCon (Music Prize Conference) on October 13 and 14. The top twelve

finalists were selected by viewers and industry judges from over 1,000 video submissions

from bands across the country this past summer. The finalists will take over downtown

Shreveport at the Music Prize Garage to battle it out for the $10,000 grand prize. The two day

conference will be held at the Municipal Auditorium and is open to any musician, whether

competing or not. MPCon will feature industry-led panels and workshops designed to further

develop and elevate attending musicians’ careers.



Wrapping up Weekend 1, Fashion Prize will feature a live runway show of the five finalist

designers’ collections and a legacy collection from previous Fashion Prize winners including,

Fashion Prize 2022 winner Sophia Omoro. Fashion Prize will be on October 15 at Phoenix 2.0

and feature a brunch provided by Fat Calf Brasserie.



Weekend 2 hosts the foundation’s flagship event, the Louisiana Film Prize, and will feature

twenty short films vying for an unparalleled cash prize of up to $50,000 – the world’s largest

cash prize for a narrative short film. Film Prize passholders can opt for in-person or online film

viewings; casting their votes for their top film and standout performer and help choose the

Film Prize winner. There will also be several free and open to the public events, including the

Film Prize Red Carpet on Thursday, October 19th and Prize Island. The winning film will be

announced during a private Awards Brunch on October 22.



Food Prize will bring back Come & Get It on Friday, October 20, a culinary experience like no

other. Come & Get It will showcase incredible tastings created by competing chef teams,

composed of one local Golden Fork finalist chef and their sous chef. Food Prize will also

feature the Golden Shaker cocktail competition featuring local mixologists. Celebrity chef

guest judges will vote for their favorite dish, and the winning team will be crowned champions

that evening. The local chef winner wins the coveted Golden Fork trophy and $5,000, and the

sous chef winner gets $1,000 cash.



Closing out the festival Saturday, October 21, Comedy Prize makes a hilarious return with the

strongest lineup ever. Noted comedians from all over the country will travel to Comedy Prize

to perform. This year’s competitors can already be seen on late night television, comedy

specials and are all poised for stardom.



For a complete schedule of events and to purchase passes for all Prize Fest events, visit

PrizeFest.com.



Film Prize Finalists

● The Artiste – Written and Directed by David Long

● The Ballad of Rose Mae – Directed by Gray Fagan & Bailey Wax

● Bug – Directed by Caleb Lemon

● The Candy Lady – Written and Directed by Monique Morton Derouselle

● The Capitalist – Written and Directed by Gian Smith

● Caught on Tape – Directed by Chris Alan Evans and Alexander Jeffery

● Clownfish – Written and Directed by Clayton Henderson

● Criterion – Written and Directed by Jeremy Enis

● Dead Flesh – Written and Directed by Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz

● For the Love of Balls – Directed by Geno and Josh Munds

● I Am… – Directed by Matthew Eli Judd and Carlos Jimenez

● Jamgasm – Written and Directed by Christine W. Chen

● Legacy – Directed by RJ Rosasco

● Loving You is Complicated – Written and Directed by Charles Christian Jones

● Off Sides – Written and Directed by Kaitlyn Brown

● Pink Suit Black Suit – Directed by Jacob McSharma

● Tongues of Fire – Written and Directed by Carlos Jimenez

● Wedding War – Directed by Hannah Dorsett Floyd

● Xulectra – Directed by Brandon Kotfila

Music Prize Finalists

● The Christopher Brothers – @thechristopherbrothers

● Deadsled Funeral Company – @deadsledfuneralco

● Dexter Duran and the Port City Sound – @thedexterduran

● Jesse Rawlinson – @jesse_rawlinson_

● Lvvrs – @lvvrsband

● Mr Taylormade and the Taylormade Band – @mr._taylormade

● Niki J. Crawford – @nikijcrawford

● Octavia the Great and GG – @octavia_thegreat

● Reggae Force – @reggaeforce

● Scott Strickland – @scottstricklandofficial

● Stone & Snow – @stoneandsnow

● Wild Ire – @wildireofficial

Fashion Prize Finalists

● Jazzmyne Cry – J Nikole

● Kristine Pichon – K’Pich Designs

● Marwan Pleasant – MARLENCE

● Frank Robertson – H.I.M Studios

● Samantha Viti – VITI

Food Prize Finalists

● Chef Megan Chavez – Owner, Prepped Up Meals

● Chef Anthony Felan – Owner/Executive Chef, Fat Calf Brasserie

● Chef Ryan Gillespie – Bossier Parish School for Technology and Learning

● Chef Hardette Harris – Owner, Us Up North

● Chef John Strand – Owner, Accents Personal Chef Service

● Chef Dylan Teekell – Co-Chef, Ghost Ramen

Comedy Prize Finalists

● Meredith Casey – @murderdeathcasey

● Chris Grace – @chrisgracecomedy

● Bo Johnson – @bojohnsoncomedy

● BT Kingsley – @btkingsley

● Orion Levine – @orion.levine

● Wellington Ojukwu – @wellingtonojukwu

● Sahana Srivansan – @sahana.j.srinivasan