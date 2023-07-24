Pro baseball: Former BPCC pitcher Justin Lawson signs with Mets after being drafted in 15th round

Former BPCC standout Justin Lawson of Winnfield was drafted in the 15th round by the New York Mets.

Lawson pitched for the Cavaliers during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In two seasons at Nortj Carolina State, he made 46 appearances. He had 108 strikeouts with a 3.50 career era in 90 innings.

Lawson made it official when he signed with the Mets on July 19. His slot value was $150,000.

BPCC Head Coach Bobby Gilliam on Lawson:

“His only offers coming out of high school were us and one Mississippi junior college. In the recruiting process our main selling point was our conference. Region 14 is all Texas juco except us and one of the premiere junior college conferences. It didn’t take long to realize he was special. His talent stood out right away, especially his slider. That pitch was the key to him getting drafted. The spin rate and all the data on it already has it above MLB average. His fastball is currently in the low to mid 90’s but the ability to throw the slider at anytime is what separates him from the crowd. We all had a lot of fun watching him be successful at the highest levels of college baseball.”