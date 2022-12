Former Parkway and Centenary star Seth Lugo is signing with the San Diego Padres, according to media reports.

The right-handed pitcher is reportedly signing a two-year, $15 million deal.

Lugo, 33. has been with the New York Mets for the past seven seasons. He hasn’t started a game since 2020, when he started seven. But he reportedly wants to be a starter again

Lugo has started 38 games in his career, including 18 with the Mets in 2017.

Last season as a reliever Lugo had a 3.60 ERA in 65 innings.